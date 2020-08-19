The Spun

Mavericks Announce Injury Update For Kristaps Porzingis Before Game 2

Kristaps Porzingis practicing for the Dallas Mavericks.DALLAS, TX - APRIL 09: Kristaps Porzingis of Dallas Mavericks warms up prior the game between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 9, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Down 1-0 in their first-round Western Conference playoff series, the Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis are facing a must-win tonight.

However, there’s now some doubt about Porzingis’ availability for a pivotal Game 2. The Mavericks announced this morning that the 7-foot-3 star is “questionable” for tonight due to right knee soreness.

Porzingis played just 20 minutes in Monday night’s Game 1 loss, thanks to a second half ejection that was questionable at best and egregious at worst. He scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds before getting the gate.

Dallas, the seventh-seed in the West, fell to the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers 118-110 on Monday, despite 42 points and nine assists from point guard Luka Doncic.

If Kristaps Porzingis can’t play at all tonight, it will leave a major void in the Dallas lineup and put even more onus on the shoulders of Doncic.

With Game 2 of Mavericks-Clippers set for 9 p.m. ET tonight, there’s plenty of time for more additional updates on Porzingis’ status.

If we had to guess, the versatile big man will attempt to give it a go, but his health will be worth monitoring even if he does get out on the court.


