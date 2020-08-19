Mavericks Announce Injury Update For Kristaps Porzingis Before Game 2

Down 1-0 in their first-round Western Conference playoff series, the Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis are facing a must-win tonight.

However, there’s now some doubt about Porzingis’ availability for a pivotal Game 2. The Mavericks announced this morning that the 7-foot-3 star is “questionable” for tonight due to right knee soreness.

Porzingis played just 20 minutes in Monday night’s Game 1 loss, thanks to a second half ejection that was questionable at best and egregious at worst. He scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds before getting the gate.

Dallas, the seventh-seed in the West, fell to the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers 118-110 on Monday, despite 42 points and nine assists from point guard Luka Doncic.

If Kristaps Porzingis can’t play at all tonight, it will leave a major void in the Dallas lineup and put even more onus on the shoulders of Doncic.

With Game 2 of Mavericks-Clippers set for 9 p.m. ET tonight, there’s plenty of time for more additional updates on Porzingis’ status.

If we had to guess, the versatile big man will attempt to give it a go, but his health will be worth monitoring even if he does get out on the court.