Mavericks Announce Kristaps Porzingis’ Game 5 Status

The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for a pivotal Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. Will star forward Kristaps Porzingis be available to play?

Porzingis missed Game 4 as he dealt with a sore knee. Fortunately, Luka Doncic filled the void left by Porzingis. Doncic dropped 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in 46 minutes to take down the Clippers in Game 4. Of course, none of his points were as vital as his 30-foot buzzer-beater to stun the powerhouse Clippers.

Doncic will need another heroic performance to take the series lead over Los Angeles Tuesday night. Porzingis has been ruled out of Game 5 as he continues to deal with a sore knee. It’s still unclear what the severity of his injury is.

Tuesday night’s game might just be one of the biggest in recent years for the Mavs. Others will have to step up in Porzingis’ absence Tuesday night.

The Clippers-Mavs series has been by far the most entertaining of the NBA’s first round playoffs. The Clippers entered the postseason as the favorite to win the NBA Finals. But they’ve underwhelmed in the Orlando bubble.

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ supporting cast have stepped up to the plate. But All-Star forward Paul George is in a slump. He’ll have to elevate his game to overcome Luka Doncic’s brilliance.

Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.