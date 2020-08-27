Mavericks, Clippers Announce Official Decision On Game 6

After boycotting yesterday’s playoff games, the NBA players have decided to return to action. But that doesn’t mean you can tune in to all of the games today.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers have decided not to play Game 6 today. Per the report, Dallas came to the decision to be “in solidarity with our NBA family.”

Postponing Game 6 of Clippers-Mavs almost certainly means that the Jazz-Nuggets and Raptors-Celtics games are getting postponed, too. The NBA has not made any official announcements since yesterday’s games were abruptly boycotted.

It’s worth noting that pushing off the game a little could help the Mavericks too. They’re currently dealing with injuries to superstars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Down 3-2 to Los Angeles, they probably won’t complain about a chance to rest and recover a little longer.

The Mavericks just announced that Game 6 of their first-round series tonight against the Clippers has been officially postponed — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 27, 2020

The NBA decided to boycott the playoffs in protest of the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin this past weekend. That shooting, in the midst of ongoing racial justice movements, has led to outrage in the NBA community.

However, since the abrupt walk-out, the players have taken time to reconsider. They are reportedly ready to get back on the court after thinking it over.

By the looks of things, the 2020 NBA playoffs will continue.

But for now, we have to wait just a little bit longer.