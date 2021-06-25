Magic Johnson Reacts To Latest Dallas Mavericks News

The Dallas Mavericks‘ decision to hire Jason Kidd as head coach and Nico Harrison as GM has sparked mixed reviews. Magic Johnson is in the camp that believes Dallas will be a championship contender because of it.

The NBA legend praised Mark Cuban via Twitter on Friday for bringing in Kidd and Harrison. Johnson even went as far to say the Mavs will be “championship contenders for many years to come!”

“Once again Mark Cuban is always thinking outside the box which is why he such a great businessman,” Johnson said on Twitter. “Hiring Nike exec Nico Harrison as the GM & @RealJasonKidd as head coach is a game changer. Both hires will make the Mavs championship contenders for many years to come!”

Calling the Mavs “championships contenders” solely based off the Mavs hiring Kidd and Harrison is a bit of a stretch. But with Luka Doncic leading the way, anything is possible for Dallas in years to come.

Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison’s No. 1 priority is keeping Luka Doncic happy and surrounding him with a championship roster. There’s no time to waste.

Doncic is already one of the best players in basketball. He averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game this season. He was somehow even better during the postseason, scoring at least 39 points in four of the Mavs’ seven-game series against the Clippers earlier this month.

This off-season will prove critical to the Mavericks’ longterm success. Getting the right coaching staff in place was the first step. Making a gigantic splash during the off-season is next on the list.