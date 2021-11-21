Mavericks Announce Injury Update For Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who has missed the last two games due to knee and ankle sprains, will not play this afternoon.

Doncic had been upgraded to questionable on Saturday, but the Mavericks announced moments ago that he won’t play today against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic injured himself late in Monday night’s win over the Denver Nuggets. Dallas has lost back-to-back games without their playmaking point guard.

Dallas Mavericks announce Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) will miss today’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 21, 2021

Through the first 13 games of the season, Doncic was averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. The Mavericks are 9-4 when he plays and 0-2 without him.

At 9-6, they are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers are one-half game behind them at 9-7.

These two teams will square off at 3:30 p.m. ET today.