Mavericks Announce Injury Update For Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets in the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles during the second half against the Houston Rockets at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who has missed the last two games due to knee and ankle sprains, will not play this afternoon.

Doncic had been upgraded to questionable on Saturday, but the Mavericks announced moments ago that he won’t play today against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic injured himself late in Monday night’s win over the Denver Nuggets. Dallas has lost back-to-back games without their playmaking point guard.

Through the first 13 games of the season, Doncic was averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. The Mavericks are 9-4 when he plays and 0-2 without him.

At 9-6, they are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers are one-half game behind them at 9-7.

These two teams will square off at 3:30 p.m. ET today.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.