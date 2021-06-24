Mavericks “Progressing” On Deals For New GM, Head Coach

On Thursday night, basketball fans learned that former NBA star Jason Kidd is a “frontrunner” to land a new coaching job.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed Kidd is the favorite to land the Dallas Mavericks head coaching opening. The job came open after longtime head coach Rick Carlisle opted to leave.

Well, not long after Woj’s initial tweet linking Kidd to the Mavericks, the two sides have reportedly started contract negotiations. Wojnarowski reported on Thursday night that the Mavericks are “progressing” on deals for a new head coach and general manager.

“The Mavericks are progressing on deals with Nike’s Nico Harrison to lead basketball operations and Jason Kidd to become head coach,” he said on Twitter.

Nico Harrison emerged as a legitimate candidate to take over the front office late Thursday night. Now it seems like he and Jason Kidd will be hired by the organization in short order.

Kidd, of course, has had success with the Mavericks in the past. He was a key part of the team’s run to an NBA title in 2011.

The pair will have a difficult time living up to the expectations set under former head coach Rick Carlisle, who only had four losing seasons in 20 years as the team’s head coach.