Mavericks Are Reportedly Releasing Longtime Fan Favorite

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly cutting ties with a longtime fan favorite.

According to ESPN, the Western Conference franchise is releasing veteran NBA guard J.J. Barea, the last remaining player from the 2011 championship team.

The Mavericks signed Barea, 36, to a one-year minimum contract earlier this preseason. However, that was reportedly just Dallas owner Mark Cuban wanting to reward his veteran player.

ESPN.com had more details on the move:

The Mavs anticipated making this move when they signed the 36-year-old Barea to a one-year deal worth the veteran’s minimum of $2.6 million last month. That gave them 16 players with guaranteed contracts, one more than the regular-season roster limit. Sources said Dallas owner Mark Cuban wanted to reward Barea, a key role player on the 2010-11 championship team who has played 11 of his 14 seasons with the Mavericks, for his contributions to the franchise over the years.

Barea, a native of Puerto Rico, had two different stretches with the Mavericks. He played for Dallas from 2006-14 and again from 2014-20.

Barea is reportedly intent on playing at least one more season in the NBA.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is scheduled to start later this month. Preseason games begin this weekend.