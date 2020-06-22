Mavs Guard Reportedly Suffers Injury In ‘Freak Accident’

When the Dallas Mavericks resume their 2019-20 season in July, they will do so without the services of veteran guard Courtney Lee.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Lee suffered a calf injury during the league shutdown and underwent surgery. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports that the unspecified injury was “significant” and was the result of a “freak accident.”

Acquired by Dallas from the Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade midway through the 2018-19 season, Lee appeared in 24 games for the Mavericks this year., making nine starts.

In 14.4 minutes per appearance, Lee averaged 4.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He shot 48.8 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three-point range.

The Mavericks will be among the teams looking for roster reinforcements Tuesday when the NBA's one-week transaction window opens after veteran swingman Courtney Lee suffered a calf injury during the shutdown that required surgery, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2020

As Stein writes, the Mavs can add to their roster starting tomorrow when the NBA opens up its one-week transaction window.

At the time the season was suspended in March, the Mavericks owned a 40-27 overall record. That mark put them in seventh place in the Western Conference, 1.5 games out of a three-way tie for fifth place and a comfortable seven games ahead of eighth-place Memphis.

The 2019-20 NBA regular season is scheduled to begin on July 30. The playoffs will reportedly begin on August 17, with a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals being no later than October 13.