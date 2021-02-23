Mavericks Reportedly Quietly Considering Major NBA Trade

With the NBA trade deadline approaching next month, the Dallas Mavericks have reportedly been considering a major move.

The Mavericks have had an up-and-down start to the 2020-21 season. Dallas is 14-15 on the season and while Luka Doncic has been playing at an All-NBA level, he hasn’t gotten a ton of help from his teammates.

Kristaps Porzingis is supposed to be his star running mate, but the former New York Knicks big man hasn’t been that consistent. He’s averaging 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds a game – solid numbers, for sure – but he hasn’t played at an All-Star level.

Bleacher Report is reporting that the Mavericks have quietly been shopping Porzingis to see what the market is like.

From the report:

In fact, Dallas has quietly gauged the trade market for Porzingis, according to league sources, as the Mavericks have begun reevaluating whether the 25-year-old center can truly support Doncic as the second option on a contender. “They’ve kicked the tires on everybody on their roster that’s not named Luka,” one person with knowledge of Dallas’ thinking said. “You know [president of basketball operations] Donnie [Nelson]; they’re always tinkering.” “They’ve definitely sniffed around on him,” an assistant general manager told B/R. “They’re taking the temperature, because they know at some point it’s gonna come around.”

It’s unclear what the Mavericks could get in return for Porzingis. It seems doubtful that another team would trade a top-tier player for the big man, which is likely what Dallas would want.

For now, the Mavericks might need to just upgrade their roster around the edges.