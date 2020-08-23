The MRI Results On Luka Doncic’s Ankle Are Reportedly In

The MRI results on Luka Doncic’s sprained ankle are reportedly in and, according to ESPN, the results are encouraging.

ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon is reporting that the MRI results on Doncic’s left ankle showed “nothing alarming.”

Doncic, one of the best players in the NBA this season, rolled his ankle in Game 3 against the Clippers on Friday night. He was forced to miss the game’s final minutes. Dallas lost to Los Angeles as the series went to 2-1 in favor of the Clippers.

The ankle sprain is reportedly a mild one, according to MacMahon. The Mavericks’ young star will likely attempt to play on Sunday.

Another source: Swelling in the ankle is "minimal." The quick turnaround between games is an issue that could affect Doncic's Game 4 availability, but it is a mild sprain. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 23, 2020

Doncic made it seem like it was nothing serious while speaking to reporters following Game 3 on Friday night.

“It’s not that bad,” Doncic said. “Honestly, I had luck it’s my left ankle. It’s not my right. It’s a little sprained. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle did admit that the early start time on Sunday could be an issue.

“The game is early Sunday, which doesn’t help things, but we’ll see,” he said. “We’ve got every advanced treatment modality that you can have, as every team here does. We’ll see how this responds in the next 36 hours.”

Dallas and Los Angeles are set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.