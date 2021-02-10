NBA Announces Official Decision On The National Anthem

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, in alignment with his team, decided that the national anthem would not be played ahead of games at American Airlines Center. It took 13 of those games before anyone took notice of its absence. Today, the NBA weighed in on the situation.

The national anthem has been at the center of discussion over protests during sporting events for years now, starting with Colin Kaepernick‘s demonstrations during his most recent NFL season. Other players and teams have opted to stay off of field/courts as a form of protest that might be deemed less controversial, though the discourse about it hasn’t shifted quite as much as many had hoped.

The Mavericks apparently decided to cut out the issue altogether, and passed on playing the song before games. While it is basically ubiquitous before events in the United States, other countries rarely play their national anthems before things like basketball games. On a grand scale, this really isn’t that weird a decision.

Today, the NBA put out a statement saying that teams will be playing the anthem before games, as moe teams open up to limited fan attendance for the season. The Mavericks have confirmed that they will resume playing “The Star-Spangled Banner’ in accordance with league rules.

NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass issued statement today concerning league’s rule on playing national anthem: “With NBA teams now in process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2021

“We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country,” Mark Cuban released in a statement. “I have always stood for the anthem with the hand over my heart — no matter where I hear it played. But we also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them. We feel they also need to be respected and heard, because they have not been heard.

“The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them.”

The Dallas Mavericks host the Atlanta Hawks tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.