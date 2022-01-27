NBA Announces Fine For Mavs Star Kristaps Porzingis

The NBA has announced a punishment for Kristaps Porzingis after the Dallas Mavericks big man punted a ball into the stands during Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

According to an official league press release, Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for his actions.

The incident in question took place with 8:21 remaining in the Mavericks 130-92 loss to the Warriors. Porzingis cut down the middle of the lane and was open for an easy bucket, but fumbled the entry pass out of bounds. As the ball bounced back to him, he kicked it into the stands, a few rows deep.

Porzingis was given a technical foul and ejected for his actions.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/d8YhBPjY73 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 26, 2022

PORZINGIS EJECTED for kicking ball into stands. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/HtKihZx96p — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 26, 2022

Porzingis appeared to regret kicking the ball into the stands. He gestured to the nearby crowd in an apologetic manner as he went into the visiting team’s locker room.

The Tuesday night incident was just the latest frustration for Porzingis and the Mavericks this year. Dallas was considered to be an NBA Finals contender during the preseason, but got off to a slow start in a talented Western Conference

The Mavericks hds finally started to heat up prior to Tuesday’s night’s debacle against the Warriors. Before the loss to Golden State, Dallas had won 10 of its last 12 and improved to 27-21.

The Mavericks will try to bounce back from last night’s loss on Wednesday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET.