Report: NBA Contender Has Reached Out To Joakim Noah

With the first half of the NBA season officially in the books, the playoff race in the Western Conference is rapidly heating up. For the Dallas Mavericks, it means it’s do-or-die time for the front office to make a move.

Dallas currently holds the fifth seed in large part because of Luka Doncic. The former EuroLeague star is averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

On Tuesday night, the Mavericks lost an integral part of their rotation. Dwight Powell suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now that Powell is out for the season, the Mavs are suddenly scrambling for help on the open market.

According to ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks have touched base with Joakim Noah.

Noah appeared in 42 games last season for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Sources: The Mavs have touched base with Joakim Noah as they search for center depth in the wake of Dwight Powell's season-ending injury. Dallas has concerns about Noah's health and is considering several other options, including G League and overseas players. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 22, 2020

Although Noah is past his prime, the former Defensive Player of the Year brings a lot of energy to a locker room and remains a reliable rebounder.

The Mavericks reportedly have concerns about Noah’s health, though.

Perhaps the team will turn to the trade market for help as the deadline is coming up fairly soon. Either way, Dallas needs to bolster its frontcourt after losing Powell for the season.