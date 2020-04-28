NBA Execs Think 1 Young Star Is Best Player To Build Around

Rising stars like Zion Williamson and Ja Morant are starting to emerge in the NBA. But Luka Doncic can already be classified as a basketball superstar. And if NBA executives had to choose just one young player to build a team around, Doncic would be the overwhelming favorite.

In a recent ESPN poll, NBA executives were asked to choose between Doncic, Morant, Zion and Trae Young. The question was simple – which young player would you choose to build a team around?

Doncic received 17 of the 20 total first-place votes, followed by Morant with two and Zion with one. The Mavericks’ star received 77 points in the survey, followed by Zion (52), Morant (47) and Young (24).

The results come as no surprise. The former European star has quickly become the face of the Mavericks’ organization, seemingly overnight. It’s clear No. 77 is going to be in the NBA for a long time, barring any unexpected circumstances. Here’s what ESPN writer Tim Bontemps had to say about Doncic:

“Before the NBA postponed its season, the reigning Rookie of the Year had the Dallas Mavericks on pace for a 50-win season and had firmly established himself in the MVP conversation,” Bontemps wrote. “He served as the hub of an offense that was more than two points per 100 possessions better than any other in the NBA.”

Many consider Doncic the future of the NBA.

But Zion might have something to say about that.

The two Western Conference stars are bound to have marquee head-to-head match-ups over the coming years.