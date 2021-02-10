NBA Team Reportedly Stopped Playing National Anthem Before Games

On Tuesday night, the NBA world learned that one team stopped playing the national anthem before games.

According to a report from the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks haven’t been playing the anthem before home games. It’s not recent development, either.

According to the report, the Mavericks haven’t played the anthem before all 13 home games so far this season. Mavericks governor Mark Cuban reportedly made the decision on the national anthem.

“Mark Cuban decided before the season the Mavericks would no longer play the national anthem, and it hasn’t been before any of the team’s 13 home games,” Tim Cato of the Athletic reported.

The Mavs have ceased playing the national anthem before home games this season and do not plan to play it moving forward, a decision made by owner Mark Cuban.https://t.co/cVmEQnUH1V — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 10, 2021

An NBA spokesperson responded to the report: “under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.”

Cuban has been vocal in the past about athletes taking a knee in protest during the national anthem in the past. He was supportive of Mavericks players taking that stand during past seasons.

In fact, he even got into an argument with Senator Ted Cruz about the anthem.

“The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control,” Cuban tweeted. “If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don’t play the National Anthem every day before you start work.”

Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was the first with fans in attendance, according to Bleacher Report.