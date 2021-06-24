NBA World Reacts To Latest Jason Kidd News

On Thursday night, basketball fans learned that former NBA star Jason Kidd is a “frontrunner” to land a new coaching job.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed Kidd is the favorite to land the Dallas Mavericks head coaching opening. The job came open after longtime head coach Rick Carlisle opted to leave.

Carlisle, who had two years left on his contract with the Mavericks, became the new head coach of the Indiana Pacers this morning. Just a few hours later, it sounds like the Mavericks are close to making their own decision.

Not long after the news broke that Kidd is in consideration, fans started reacting on social media. Most fans aren’t in love with the idea of Kidd taking over as the team’s head coach.

Dallas sports fans are gonna be stuck with Mike McCarthy and Jason Kidd. Not an experience I’d recommend! https://t.co/4rXgmsch7j — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) June 24, 2021

Over/under 2.5 years until we get the Luka trade request? https://t.co/QZ6i0cNYZh — kyle (@knicks_tape99) June 24, 2021

After Carlisle resigned from the Mavericks, he suggested Kidd should be his replacement.

“My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things in common as players,” Carlisle said, via ESPN. “I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka [Doncic], and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I’m the only person on the planet that’s coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that’s just an opinion.”

It sounds like the Mavericks are seriously considering Carlisle’s recommendation.

Kidd, of course, has had success with the Mavericks in the past. He was a key part of the team’s run to an NBA title in 2011.

Will Kidd land the job?