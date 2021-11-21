NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Luka Doncic News

Few NBA matchups in recent memory have been as exciting as the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers – especially in the playoffs. But today’s meeting is going to be a lot less compelling after the latest news on Mavs forward Luka Doncic.

One hour before the big game was set for tipoff, the Mavs announced that Doncic has been ruled out for the game. Doncic has missed the last two games with knee and ankle injuries but was listed as questionable heading into this one.

Given that today’s game is the first of two at the Staples Center, it seems unlikely that Doncic plays on Tuesday either. The Mavs lost their last two games against the Phoenix Suns with Doncic unavailable. They’ve slid from 9-4 to 9-6 without him.

Doncic was having yet another superb season for the Mavs before his injury. He’s been averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game in 13 games this season.

NBA fans are understandably concerned – not just for Doncic, but for what was supposed to be a very fun game:

Luka gon be dealing with this til All Star, that was a nasty sprain, he gon play through it eventually but man https://t.co/EQCCMDjeNB — Rhoda's Son (TrueGodImmortal) (@DARTrueGod) November 21, 2021

Damn… I was looking forward to this https://t.co/aMfZ56wpKm — Mr Señor Love (@Eyobelle) November 21, 2021

Not shocked that Luka Doncic is out again today, said earlier this past week I wouldn’t be shocked if he missed the entire road trip Mavs next game is on Tuesday and then they won’t play again until Saturday…Luka may rest until then #MFFL https://t.co/m8LncfxnIL — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) November 21, 2021

damn we missing a classic rivalry 😔 https://t.co/VQbBp7UN2a — Manuel 🐝 (@itsmethesadboyy) November 21, 2021

Luka Doncic has rapidly become one of the best players in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and has earned back-to-back All-Star and All-NBA honors over the last two years.

Doncic is only 22 and rapidly cementing himself as one of the very best in the NBA. The Mavericks have done everything they can to build the team around him.

Can the Mavs beat the Clippers today without Luka Doncic?