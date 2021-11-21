The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Luka Doncic News

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic hits a game-winner.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates a game winning three point basket against the LA Clippers during overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 23, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Few NBA matchups in recent memory have been as exciting as the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers – especially in the playoffs. But today’s meeting is going to be a lot less compelling after the latest news on Mavs forward Luka Doncic.

One hour before the big game was set for tipoff, the Mavs announced that Doncic has been ruled out for the game. Doncic has missed the last two games with knee and ankle injuries but was listed as questionable heading into this one.

Given that today’s game is the first of two at the Staples Center, it seems unlikely that Doncic plays on Tuesday either. The Mavs lost their last two games against the Phoenix Suns with Doncic unavailable. They’ve slid from 9-4 to 9-6 without him.

Doncic was having yet another superb season for the Mavs before his injury. He’s been averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game in 13 games this season.

NBA fans are understandably concerned – not just for Doncic, but for what was supposed to be a very fun game:

Luka Doncic has rapidly become one of the best players in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and has earned back-to-back All-Star and All-NBA honors over the last two years.

Doncic is only 22 and rapidly cementing himself as one of the very best in the NBA. The Mavericks have done everything they can to build the team around him.

Can the Mavs beat the Clippers today without Luka Doncic?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.