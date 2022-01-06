NBA World Reacts To The Dirk Nowitzki Statue

Earlier this week, the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a model of the statue that will be coming to the arena in the near future.

Mark Cuban unveiled concept art for a stature depicting Dirk Nowitzki that will be built outside the arena. In the model, Dirk can be seen taking a shot, with three basketballs showing the movement of the shot.

Check it out.

Concept of Dirk’s statue that will be built outside of the Mavs arena. 🔥🙏 pic.twitter.com/tHYgdfTalg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 6, 2022

Following the unveiling of the model, fans all got caught up on the same thing. They weren’t sure there needed to be three basketballs on the model.

“We all agree that the three balls on the Dirk statue looks dumb, right?” one person asked.

We all agree that the three balls on the Dirk statue looks dumb, right? — Greg (@gwiss) January 6, 2022

“we are BEGGING you to get rid of the top two balls on that statue. it’s not too late!” NBA analyst Rob Perez said in a message to Mark Cuban.

@mcuban we are BEGGING you to get rid of the top two balls on that statue. it’s not too late! — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 6, 2022

“So you’re just gonna put one ball on the Dirk statue, right?” one fan asked sarcastically.

"So you're just gonna put one ball on the Dirk statue, right?" pic.twitter.com/UiWmKUkgzT — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) January 6, 2022

What do you think?