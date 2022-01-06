The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Dirk Nowitzki Statue

Dirk Nowitzski's last game in Dallas.SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 10: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks acknowledges fans at the end of his last game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on April 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a model of the statue that will be coming to the arena in the near future.

Mark Cuban unveiled concept art for a stature depicting Dirk Nowitzki that will be built outside the arena. In the model, Dirk can be seen taking a shot, with three basketballs showing the movement of the shot.

Check it out.

Following the unveiling of the model, fans all got caught up on the same thing. They weren’t sure there needed to be three basketballs on the model.

“We all agree that the three balls on the Dirk statue looks dumb, right?” one person asked.

“we are BEGGING you to get rid of the top two balls on that statue. it’s not too late!” NBA analyst Rob Perez said in a message to Mark Cuban.

“So you’re just gonna put one ball on the Dirk statue, right?” one fan asked sarcastically.

What do you think?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.