NBA World Reacts To The Jalen Brunson Dad News

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks made a notable move this Thursday, finalizing a contract with Rick Brunson to become an assistant coach for Tom Thibodeau's staff. He's the father of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.

At first glance, this might not seem like a huge deal. However, Brunson is coming off the best year of his career and is set to be a free agent this summer.

By adding Brunson's father to their staff, the Knicks have become a more appealing landing spot for the Villanova product. At least that's what a strong portion of the basketball world believes.

"I'm sure they will use this to lure his son to NY," one fan tweeted.

"It will be interesting how this hiring will impact Jalen Brunson’s free agency," Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media.

It's certainly possible this will affect Brunson's decision in free agency. On the other, the Knicks may have just really wanted to bolster their coaching staff.

Rick Brunson has plenty of coaching experience in the NBA, spending time with the Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets.

"Conclusions will immediately be drawn, but it's important to remember that Rick Brunson has a long history with Tom Thibodeau dating back to the Knicks in the late 90s," Jon Hamm of OKC Dream Team tweeted.

Obviously, Knicks fans are hoping this is a sign of things to come this offseason.

The Knicks could use an upgrade at point guard, and Brunson would definitely give Thibodeau's squad a much-needed playmaker.

Only time will tell if the Knicks can land Brunson in free agency.