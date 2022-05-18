Pat Beverley Has Prediction For Western Conference Finals

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 16: Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after Anthony Edwards #1 drew a foul while LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second quarter at Target Center on March 16, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Western Conference Finals start this Wednesday, with the Golden State Warriors hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1.

A lot of the chatter heading into this series is about Luka Doncic, and rightfully so. He is averaging 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this postseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, however, isn't very confident Doncic will be able to lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. That's because he believes the Warriors will wear Doncic down over the course of the series.

"From a basketball standpoint, I think they're gonna wear him down," Beverley said on ESPN's Get Up this Wednesday. "They've seen this movie before. They've seen Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in the Western Conference Finals. They've seen James Harden without anybody. They've seen James Harden with Chris Paul. They've seen LeBron James without Kyrie. They've seen LeBron James with Kyrie."

Beverley continued: "If there's one team that has been tested against an individual has this kind of impact on the game, it's the Golden State Warriors."

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Warriors guard Klay Thompson was asked what the keys would be to defending Doncic. He replied, "I would say playing your hardest and trusting your teammates are the two keys."

The Warriors will most likely throw a plethora of different looks at Doncic. Whether or not that'll slow him down is unclear at this time.

Game 1 between the Mavericks and Warriors will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.