The NBA season is two weeks away from resuming in Orlando, Florida. Fans will have the chance to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James back in action. However, neither superstar should be considered the “most talented” player in the league according to Paul Pierce.

Although he became a fan favorite over the course of his career on the hardwood, Pierce has received plenty of criticism over the past few years for his takes on the current landscape of the NBA. His latest opinion will certainly spark some debates on Twitter today.

During an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump, Pierce had high praise for Luka Doncic, saying “He’s the most talented player in the NBA.”

Sure, an argument could be made for Doncic being one of the best young stars in the game. Calling the Dallas Mavericks guard the “most talented” player in the NBA might be a stretch though.

High praise for Luka from The Truth @paulpierce34 pic.twitter.com/4R9Pxqhofn — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2020

Doncic will have the chance to validate Pierce’s comments when the season resumes later this month.

The Mavericks are currently a playoff team due to Doncic’s contributions on the court. He was averaging 28.7 points and 8.7 assists per game prior to the NBA shutting down because of the coronavirus.

As for Pierce, this isn’t unusual territory for him. Fans have put the future Hall of Famer on blast before for making bold comments just like this.