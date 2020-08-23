Photo Shows Luka Doncic’s Ankle Treatment After Game 4

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks may be riding high after their upset win over the LA Clippers. But Doncic himself may need a long stay at the trainer’s room before the next game.

Photos of Doncic following Dallas’ 135-133 Game 4 win shows Doncic’s ankle ailing a bit. As he sits in a chair you can see a massive ice bag on his ankle.

It’s hard to see Doncic’s foot underneath all of that ice, but it’s pretty clear that he’s dealing with some swelling. His ankle was already hurting him heading into Game 4. After so much action, he certainly couldn’t have helped it.

But it may have been a necessary risk. Dallas’ win over the Clippers tied the series at 2-2, and they did that without Kristaps Porzingis.

The wrap and ice on Luka’s ankle after the game 😳 (via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/2XAEeVAkMb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 23, 2020

Luka Doncic more than made up for the Latvian big man’s absence, though. In an absolutely stellar playoff performance, Doncic recorded 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists. He led all players on both teams in all three categories.

Even with that effort, it took a buzzer-beating three-point jumper to get the win over the Clippers. (It also didn’t hurt that Clippers star Paul George was pretty dreadful.)

If the Mavericks have any plans on winning this series, they need two things: Luka Doncic to continue being incredible, and Kristaps Porzingis to carry some of the burden.

But if Doncic can’t go in Game 5, they will be in a very tough spot.