Report: Jalen Brunson Free Agency Rumor Is Not Accurate

DALLAS, TX - MAY 24: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that Jalen Brunson has meetings scheduled with the Heat, Knicks and Mavericks. NBA reporter Tim Reynolds, however, claims one of those meetings has not been scheduled yet.

Reynolds claims Miami is not planning to meet with Brunson when free agency begins this Thursday evening.

This is a bit of a surprise because Haynes recently referred to the Heat as a "dark-horse team" for Brunson.

"There is a darkhorse team in play: the Miami Heat, as they’ve secured a meeting, too, sources said," Haynes wrote. "In order for the Heat to acquire Brunson, it would take a sign-and-trade agreement."

If the Heat aren't going to meet with Brunson, that should either help out the Knicks or Mavericks' chances of signing the talented point guard.

Brunson really boosted his stock by having a career year in Dallas, averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game. It also helps that he played even better in the postseason.

There are some rumors circulating that Brunson could receive a four-year, $100 million offer from the Knicks. If true, that would be a substantial raise for the Villanova product.

Free agency officially begins this Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.