Report: Jason Kidd Already Assembling Coaching Staff For Dallas Mavericks

Jason Kidd is by all accounts on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. But he doesn’t need that move to be official to start planning for the new role.

According to ESPN, Kidd has “begun the early stages of assembling a coaching staff”. He is currently an assistant coach on the Los Angeles Lakers, so it’s very possible he brings some of his coworkers along with him.

Kidd had a number of assistants during his stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks that he could reunite with in Dallas. Greg Foster, Josh Oppenheimer, Joe Prunty and Stacey Augmon are just a few.

Kidd last coached an NBA game in January 2018 with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was fired after a 23-22 start to the 2017-18 season.

His overall record as a head coach is 183-190 (.491) with three playoff appearances and a 9-15 postseason record.

The Mavericks are finalizing a deal to make Jason Kidd the franchise's new head coach. Kidd has begun the early stages of assembling a coaching staff.

Jason Kidd has been linked to just about every head coaching job since he was fired in 2018. But his links to the Dallas Mavericks have significantly more legs than most.

For starters, he is great friends with Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, who was brought on board to help lead the team’s coaching search. Former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle publicly endorsed Kidd for the job earlier this week.

And lest we forget, Kidd is a Mavericks legend played a big role for them in their 2010-11 NBA championship season.

It seems like only a matter of days – maybe even hours – until what we all know is coming is made official.

UPDATE: The Mavs’ hiring of Jason Kidd as head coach is reportedly official.

UPDATE: The Mavs' hiring of Jason Kidd as head coach is reportedly official.

Mavs have officially agreed to terms with Jason Kidd to be their head coach and longtime Nike executive Nico Harrison to be the GM and run their basketball operations.