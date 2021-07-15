Report: Mavericks Progressing On Significant Assistant Coach Hire

It is no secret Luka Doncic isn’t happy with the Dallas Mavericks. But he may overlook his frustrations if Jason Kidd and the Mavs follow through and hire an assistant coach who has a strong relationship with Doncic.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, Dallas is “progressing in its attempts” to hire Igor Kokoskov as an assistant coach. Kokoskov knows Doncic well. He coached the now NBA superstar to the 2017 EuroBasket title. Kokoskov is currently the head coach at Fenerbahce, a juggernaut program in Turkey.

“Dallas is progressing in its attempts to hire Igor Kokoskov as an assistant coach to Jason Kidd, league sources say,” Stein reported via Twitter. “Kokoskov, who coached Luka Doncic to a EuroBasket title in 2017, is head coach at Turkish power Fenerbahce and would have to be released from his Fener contract.”

The Mavericks are pulling out all the stops to keep Doncic in Dallas for the long term. This would be a massive hire by Kidd, if he’s able to get it done.

There’s no doubt hiring Igor Kokoskov would make Luka Doncic happy. But the more important task is landing him a star No. 2 option.

Doncic carried the Mavericks to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference this past season. He then almost took down the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, but lost in seven games.

Doncic may already be a current top-five NBA player. The Mavs have to take advantage of his prime years by landing him a quality No. 2.