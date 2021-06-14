Report: There Are Issues Between Luka Doncic, Mavericks

After their disappointing exit in the NBA playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks appear to be at a crossroads with some of their biggest stars. Specifically, all-world forward Luka Doncic.

According to The Athletic, “multiple team sources” are “concerned” about Doncic’s future with the team. Doncic reportedly has a healthy relationship with the team, but there have been a few blowups in the past to hint at larger issues.

One incident that has people concerned is the February confrontation between Doncic and staff member Haralabos Voulgaris after a turnover. The two got into a verbal spat over a gesture Voulgaris made, and that bad blood continued into April.

Nevertheless, Doncic is still expected to sign a supermax deal with the Mavericks when he qualifies for one. He will be eligible after his rookie contract expires next year.

While Luka Doncic intends to sign a supermax extension with the Mavericks this summer, “dysfunction” in the front office and the team’s inability to build a contender “could impact his current desire” to stay in Dallas long-term, per @tim_cato and @sam_amick pic.twitter.com/OjTm3frrPi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

Luka Doncic has been one of the NBA’s fastest rising stars since joining the league in 2018. He won Rookie of the Year honors then followed that up with back-to-back All-Star seasons.

But despite his regular season dominance, the Mavericks haven’t been able to get past the first round of the NBA playoffs. Doncic has put the team on his back for many postseason games, but it hasn’t been enough so far.

The Dallas Mavericks clearly have a superstar on their hands and will move heaven and earth to keep him happy. But we’ve seen seemingly happy stars still opt out for almost no reason before.

No matter what Luka Doncic says, there will always be that doubt among fans over his commitment to the team. Especially with other title-ready teams eager to bring him on board.