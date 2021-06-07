Report: Why Kristaps Porzingis Is Frustrated With Mavs

In a stunning meltdown, the Dallas Mavericks blew a 3-2 series lead against the Los Angeles Clippers, ending their playoff run in the first round. In the process, the loss may have revealed a significant rift between Mavericks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis and the team.

The Latvian center seemed uncertain about his future with the team following their Game 7 loss. And a recent report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon indicates that he might be frustrated by losing the limelight to fellow All-Star, Luka Doncic.

“Porzingis has been frustrated, often feeling more like an afterthought than a co-star as Doncic dominates the ball and the spotlight, sources told ESPN,” MacMahon wrote. “Porzingis frequently made thinly veiled references during his postgame media availabilities, such as saying the ‘ball actually moved tonight’ after high-scoring performances or stating that the offense didn’t involve him on low-scoring nights.”

Since being traded by the New York Knicks in 2019, Porzingis has played in 100 regular season games. While his numbers have been good, his stardom has been absolutely dwarfed by the ascension of Doncic.

Doncic pretty much put the Mavericks on his back in the 2020 NBA playoffs despite losing in six to the Clippers. Porzingis was injured for half of that fateful series.

Then this year Porzingis played all seven playoff games, but was held to under 10 points in three of them.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban will undoubtedly be looking to shake things up this offseason. Whether Porzingis is a part of that shakeup will be very interesting to see.

Have we seen the last of Kristaps Porzingis in a Mavericks uniform, or will he be able to mend the fences with Luka Doncic?