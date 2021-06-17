Rick Carlisle Makes Surprising Decision On Future With Dallas Mavericks

Donnie Nelson isn’t the only longtime member of the Dallas Mavericks who won’t be back for the 2021-22 season. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi had important news to share involving Rick Carlisle.

In a surprising turn of events, Carlisle has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Mavericks.

“After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks,” Carlisle told ESPN. “This was solely my decision. My family and I have had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city.”

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon is reporting that there’s been “simmering tension” between Carlisle and Luka Doncic. Even if he returned for next season, Carlisle would be on the hot seat.

Carlisle might not be out of a job for long. According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the veteran coach could receive interest from other teams.

“There’s been a lot of scuttle about Rick Carlisle in other places, in other positions, in the last few weeks,” Goodwill tweeted. “Now it’s starting to make sense.”

During his 13-year stint in Dallas, Carlisle owned a 555-478 record and coached the team to an NBA championship in 2011.

Carlisle will be one of the top coaching candidates on the market this offseason.