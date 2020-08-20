Seth Curry Names 1 Similarity Between Luka Doncic, Steph Curry

The NBA playoffs are in full swing and a familiar face is sitting in an unfamiliar place.

Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry isn’t in the playoffs this season following a disastrous start to the 2019-20 campaign. His brother, Seth, though is still in play.

The younger Curry is a point guard for the Dallas Mavericks, who are in a playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers. Seth suggested one of his current teammates is a lot like his older brother.

He said the joy with which Mavericks star Luka Doncic plays is a lot like Steph. Here’s what he had to say, via NBC Sports:

“Just the joy he plays with,” the Dallas Mavericks guard said. “He’s a young kid, and you can tell when he gets out on the floor, he just loves the game. Honestly, it’s similar to Steph — just out there having a lot of fun.”

Doncic has been torching opposing defenses since he entered the league last season, much like Steph has in his career.

The young Mavericks star said he still has a ways to go until he’s as good as the Warriors point guard, though.

“He’s a better player,” Doncic said. “He’s been in the league a long time, he’s somebody that everybody looks up [to], everybody wants to play like him. I remember last year after the draft, I practiced once with him, and it was crazy. He couldn’t miss. He can’t miss.”

Luka and the Mavs will be back at it against the Clippers on Friday night.