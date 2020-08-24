Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Comment On Luka Doncic

Shaquille O’Neal had a blunt message for everyone going crazy over Luka Doncic following the Dallas Mavericks star’s game-winning 3-pointer over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday evening.

The message: Settle down.

NBA fans (and players) went nuts over Doncic’s epic game-winning buzzer-beater in Game 4. The shot not only won the Mavs the game, but evened up the first round series at 2-2.

While O’Neal is impressed with Doncic so far, he thinks people need to calm down a bit.

“I just said calm it down a notch,” O’Neal said in response to Charles Barkley. “He’s great but I’ve seen that before.”

O’Neal added: “He nice, he can play.”

Some of the comments on Doncic are probably a bit over the top, but you can’t deny his greatness right now. Few players in NBA history have done what Doncic has been able to do at the age of 21.

Even players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Dwyane Wade were impressed.

BANG BANG!! In my *Mike Breen voice — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020

W O W‼️‼️‼️‼️ Luka we are not worthy!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2020

Of course, it is just the first round. For Doncic to truly ascend into NBA greatness, he’ll need to take the Mavericks deep into the playoffs. But he’s got plenty of time for that, as it’s only his second year in the league.

Game 5 of the series is set for Tuesday at 9 p.m. E.T.