Shaquille O’Neal Isn’t Happy With 1 All-NBA Selection

On Tuesday night, the NBA announced the three All-NBA teams. Right off the bat, Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t happy about one of the first-team picks.

Luka Doncic got the nod at guard on the first team over Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, who led the second team. Doncic received 55 first-place votes compared to Lillard’s 38.

Both Doncic and Lillard faced similar circumstances this season. Each was surrounded by a so-so roster. Regardless, both superstars carried their teams to better-than-expected years, and put up gaudy numbers while doing so. Doncic poured in 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. Lillard, meanwhile, averaged 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds a contest.

The Doncic vs. Lillard debate is as close as it gets, and one of them was bound to get the second-team nod. Shaq thinks it should’ve been Lillard, not Doncic, to be named All-NBA first team.

“Luka had a better year than Damian Lillard? I don’t think so,” Shaq said during NBA on TNT Tuesday night.

Take a look.

"Luka had a better year than Damian Lillard? I don't think so." @SHAQ reacts to the All-NBA First Team selections.

You could argue Damian Lillard was the more consistent player, while Luka Doncic got better as the season rolled along.

The Mavericks superstar was especially brilliant in the NBA Playoffs, taking the Clippers to seven games before getting bounced. Lillard was also spectacular in the postseason. His 55-point double-overtime performance against the Nuggets in Game 5 will not soon be forgotten.

Both Lillard and Doncic deserved a first-team nod. Unfortunately, one had to be named second team. In this instance, it’s Lillard.