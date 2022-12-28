Sports World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Historic Game

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on April 08, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic put on a display for the ages in Tuesday night's 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar produced a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, the first 60-20-10 single-game output in league history and just the second triple-double ever in which a player reached the 60-point mark. James Harden was the first in 2018.

Doncic's signature play in the virtuoso performance came at the end of regulation. With the Mavericks trailing 115-112, Doncic was fouled with four seconds remaining.

He hit the first free throw, intentionally missed the second, chased down the rebound after it was tipped up twice and hit a game-tying shot with one second left.

Doncic's heroics helped the Mavericks rally from a nine-point deficit in the final 33.2 seconds. He went on to score seven of his team's 11 points in the extra frame.

"We are watching greatness @luka7doncic I've never seen anything like that ever," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted after the game.

"NBA teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine with 35 or fewer seconds remaining, per @ESPNStatsInfo," said ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "Luka Doncic and the Mavs pulled off a miracle."

"I’ve watched lots of hoops in my lifetime & tonight I witnessed the GREATEST INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE I have ever seen," said ESPN's Dick Vitale. "@luka7doncic had a magical effort with 60 POINTS-20 REBOUNDS & II ASSISTS in a game where each point-reb-assist was needed."

In his postgame interview, Doncic joked that he was "tired as hell" and needed " a recovery beer."

Last night was the second time Doncic has scored 50 or more points in the last three games.

For the year, he is averaging 33.6 points, 8.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game.