Stat About Luka Doncic’s Playoff Career Is Going Viral

Luka Doncic is putting the NBA on notice this postseason, proving that he belongs in the conversation for best player in the league. On Wednesday night, he legitimately carried the Dallas Mavericks to a crucial Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite constantly facing different looks from the Clippers on defense, Doncic finished Game 5 with 42 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds. He was responsible for 31 of the Mavericks’ 37 total field goals made.

That wasn’t the only impressive statistic to come from last night’s game. With another 40-point playoff performance on his résumé, Doncic joined some elite company.

Doncic already has as many 40-point playoff games as Tim Duncan, Magic Johnson Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard and Karl Malone. He also has more 40-point performances than Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul and Klay Thompson.

What makes this such a jaw-dropping stat for Doncic is the fact that he’s only has 11 career playoff games under his belt.

Luka has played 11 career playoff games, all against Kawhi & PG. Yet somehow he already has as many 40 point playoff games as Magic, Duncan, Kawhi, Dame & Karl Malone and has more 40 point playoff games than Kyrie, Giannis, AD, CP3 & Klay. pic.twitter.com/vF3OUXG1ql — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 3, 2021

Doncic’s status for Game 5 was a bit unclear due to a cervical strain in his neck, but the All-Star guard looked more than OK on Wednesday night.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle had nothing but great things to say about Doncic’s performance during his postgame press conference.

“Luka Doncic is just one of the toughest players I’ve ever seen, ever been around,” Carlisle said, via ESPN. “He’s just a warrior-type guy that happens to be one of the very best players in the world.”

The Mavericks will try to close out their series with the Clippers on Friday night.