Steph Curry Has A Message For Luka Doncic After Game 4

Watching the NBA playoffs from home, Stephen Curry is just as impressed by how great Luka Doncic has been as everyone else.

Following his game-winning jumper in overtime against the Clippers, the former NBA MVP couldn’t hold back how impressed he was. Taking to Twitter, Curry had a message for the Dallas Mavericks’ superstar.

“sheeesh @luka7doncic that’s ridiculous…BLOUSES!!!” Curry wrote, taking a parlance from Chappelle’s Show. And if you don’t get the reference, here’s the refresher (NSFW).

Blouses is right. That game-winning shot by Luka Doncic put an exclamation point on an incredible performance.

Doncic finished the game with yet another triple double. 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists. It was the most by any player in all categories on either team.

That shot evened up the Mavs-Clippers series at 2-2. A round which many thought would go to five games at the most is now assured to give us a Game 6.

Stephen Curry is rooting hard for the Mavericks, too. His brother, Seth Curry, is on Dallas.

Happy 30th Bday gift right there @sdotcurry!! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 23, 2020

Dallas’ ability to keep pace with one of the West’s most stacked teams is thanks in no small part to Doncic. The Serbian forward was an All-Star in 2020 after earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2019. And his growth is clear for all to see.

Even if Doncic and the Mavericks ultimately don’t beat the Clippers in the series, he’s placed the entire NBA on notice.

How high can Luka Doncic climb in the NBA hierarchy?