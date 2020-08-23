Trae Young Has A 1-Word Reaction To Luka Doncic’s Shot

For better or worse, Trae Young and Luka Doncic will be indelibly linked because of the fact they were traded for each other on draft night.

Both guys have already proven they have immense talent, but Doncic looks particularly special. How else do you explain a 43-17-13 stat line in a must-win Game 4 without your second-best player? Oh, and Doncic hit the game-winner on a step-back three-pointer as time expired in overtime.

Immediately after Doncic’s buzzer-beater went through the hoop, Young hopped on Twitter to shout out his draft mate. It seems like the two have a healthy respect for each other.

“Different,” was the only thing Young typed. Really, it was the only thing that needed to be said.

Fair or not, Young is going to be compared to Doncic. The former Oklahoma star is plenty good in his own right, averaging 29.6 points and 9.3 assists for the Atlanta Hawks this season.

However, as Young made it clear in a subsequent tweet, there’s no rivalry here.

“We chasing the greats, not each other,” Young wrote.

We’re Sophomores. It’s all Love. We Chasing the Greats. Not each other. 💯 @luka7doncic #KeepKillin — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 23, 2020

Luka is already putting himself in some pretty elite company, and he’s only 21 years old.