Refs Getting Crushed For Questionable Kristaps Porzingis Ejection

Kristaps Porzingis practicing for the Dallas Mavericks.DALLAS, TX - APRIL 09: Kristaps Porzingis of Dallas Mavericks warms up prior the game between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 9, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis was just ejected from an NBA game for the first time in his career. It couldn’t have come at a worse time.

It also couldn’t have been less deserved. Both of Porzingis’ technical fouls were weak, especially the second one that got him kicked out.

Porzingis’ first tech came in the first half when he was docked for arguing a questionable foul call. On replay, it seemed like it was a clean block.

The second technical foul can be seen below. Porzingis came in to protect teammate Luka Doncic, who had gotten tangled up with the Clippers’ Marcus Morris.

By our view, both of those techs were ticky tacky. We’re not alone in feeling that way either.

The refs are being crushed on social media for their decision to eject Porzingis–and rightfully so.

After falling behind by 16 early in the first quarter, the Mavericks battled back to take a double-digit lead over the Clippers in the second stanza.

Los Angeles has rallied though and now leads by four late in the third. If the Mavericks are going to pull this out and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, they are going to have to do so without Kristaps Porzingis.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.