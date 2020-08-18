Refs Getting Crushed For Questionable Kristaps Porzingis Ejection

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis was just ejected from an NBA game for the first time in his career. It couldn’t have come at a worse time.

It also couldn’t have been less deserved. Both of Porzingis’ technical fouls were weak, especially the second one that got him kicked out.

Porzingis’ first tech came in the first half when he was docked for arguing a questionable foul call. On replay, it seemed like it was a clean block.

The second technical foul can be seen below. Porzingis came in to protect teammate Luka Doncic, who had gotten tangled up with the Clippers’ Marcus Morris.

Porzingis was ejected for receiving his second technical foul of the night on this altercation 🤨pic.twitter.com/2WhKFDAfa0 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) August 18, 2020

By our view, both of those techs were ticky tacky. We’re not alone in feeling that way either.

The refs are being crushed on social media for their decision to eject Porzingis–and rightfully so.

Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2020

Really really really really dumb and stupid and lazy and unfair to eject Porzingis for THAT…just hideously wrong and lazy on every level. — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) August 18, 2020

What a break for the Clippers. No way Porzingis should be ejected. One tech for complaining over what he thought was a good block (it was a foul). Now this for rushing to the defense of Doncic and giving MMorris a tiny shove. So wrong. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 18, 2020

This Porzingis ejection is…something. That's too much officiating. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 18, 2020

Kicking Porzingis out of a playoff game here is such an outrage. Totally ridiculous. — nick wright (@getnickwright) August 18, 2020

Porzingis has a clean block that was wrongly called a foul & reacted in a split second to no one in particular & then did precisely nothing to Marcus Morris who instigated the whole thing so of course he’s ejected from his first career playoff game. — nick wright (@getnickwright) August 18, 2020

And that was an awful technical foul call on Porzingis. https://t.co/yXBhdJREfN — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 18, 2020

"yes give Porzingis the second technical—i don't care if he didn't do anything" pic.twitter.com/EVGQueUC4d — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 18, 2020

That is an absolute nonsense ejection for KP. Ridiculous in a playoff game. — Robert H (@bandwagonknick) August 18, 2020

That ejection is super soft… — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 18, 2020

No one has ever been ejected for doing less than Kristaps Porzingis. “Nonsense stuff” as Van Gundy said. — Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) August 18, 2020

Porzingis ejected. One of his techs was after being upset that this was called a foul. Great stuff, everyone. pic.twitter.com/F2qQieweeh — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) August 18, 2020

Porzingis gettin ejected is outrageous. In the playoffs?? Lets get serious. Ref show. — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) August 18, 2020

After falling behind by 16 early in the first quarter, the Mavericks battled back to take a double-digit lead over the Clippers in the second stanza.

Los Angeles has rallied though and now leads by four late in the third. If the Mavericks are going to pull this out and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, they are going to have to do so without Kristaps Porzingis.