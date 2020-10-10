Damian Lillard Has Blunt Message For Danny Green’s Critics

On Friday night, the Miami Heat staved off elimination by taking down the Los Angeles Lakers by a final score of 111-108.

In the final seconds, LeBron James drove to the basket and found a wide open Danny Green. Unfortunately, Green missed the three-point shot which iced the game for the Heat.

Immediately after the missed shot, fans started criticizing both LeBron and Green. Fans thought LeBron should have been the one to take the last shot for the Lakers with the game on the line.

Meanwhile, fans weren’t exactly pleased with Green missing a wide open three-pointer that would have won the game for the Lakers. One current NBA star thinks fans need to relax.

A fan told Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard that “Green has no excuse” for missing that shot. Lillard responded with a short reply: “Bro he just missed a shot.”

Bro he just missed a shot. https://t.co/mcWzaKtWD5 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 10, 2020

Green struggled from the field on Friday night. He finished 3-of-8 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc as he finished with just eight points.

While he didn’t have his best night, Green has hit plenty of big shots in the past. He and the Lakers will get another chance to put away the Heat on Sunday night.

Can Jimmy Butler lead his team to another upset win over LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

Game 6 tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.