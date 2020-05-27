Damian Lillard Names His Pick For 2020 NBA MVP Award

LeBron James has four regular season MVP awards in his collection. However, none of them have come after 2013.

If it were up to Damian Lillard, King James would be collecting his fifth MVP trophy this year. There are several good candidates this season, but Lillard thinks James stands out from the rest.

“This season I think it’s LeBron,” the Portland Trail Blazers star said on ESPN’s Jalen and Jacoby. “They’re the No. 1 team in the West. They’ve been consistent all year long. For him to be at the age he’s at with the amount of miles that he has on his body, how often he’s talked about, the pressure they put on him and every little thing that he does. The level he’s performing at, I think he’s the MVP.”

At the time of the NBA’s shutdown in March, James was averaging 25.7 points, a career-high 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Lakers, at 49-14, own the best record in the Western Conference and the second-best mark in the entire NBA.

Damian Lillard says LeBron James should win MVP this season (🎥 ESPN Jalen & Jacoby) pic.twitter.com/sxZ3hZFMab — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 27, 2020

Besides James, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is the likely frontrunner for MVP. The “Greek Freak” won the award last year and was having another outstanding season for the league-leading Bucks before COVID-19 halted play.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden and even LeBron’s Laker teammate Anthony Davis are also in the MVP mix. It should be a tight race once the season resumes.

Who would you vote for?