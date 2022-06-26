Damian Lillard Recruiting Kevin Durant On Instagram: Fans React

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant pose for photographs with their gold medals during the Men's Basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 07, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Could Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant be the NBA's next superstar duo? The Portland Trail Blazers star is trying to make it happen.

Lillard is actively recruiting Durant on Instagram this weekend.

This Saturday, he posted a picture of Durant wearing a Trail Blazers No. 35 jersey.

This could be something in the works.

Durant is reportedly exploring his options this summer. Things in Brooklyn haven't exactly panned out, and the veteran superstar could be looking for a change this summer.

Portland would obviously have to sell its future to acquire Durant in a blockbuster trade, but it'd be worth it for a player of his caliber.

Can you imagine KD teaming up with Dame next season?

"The last NBA game I went to, KD led Brooklyn to a 20-something point comeback win over a Dame-less Blazers team. Not shocked Dame wants him lmao," one fan said.

It's also worth pointing out it's unlike Lillard to recruit other players. Maybe this is already in the works.

"I've never seen or remember Dame do this for another player. So it gotta be somethin fr," a fan wrote.

"Listen, I want Dame in MSG, but the Knicks org is a dumpster fire so, honestly, this would be pretty cool," one fan tweeted.

Durant leaving Brooklyn for Portland would certainly shake up the Western Conference.