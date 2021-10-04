Damian Lillard Reveals His Pick For NBA’s Greatest Player

Michael Jordan versus LeBron James is one of the great all-time sports debates. Damian Lillard revealed his pick via Twitter on Sunday.

The biggest argument between MJ and LeBron surrounds total championship wins. That edge goes to Jordan (6-4). But in terms of overall resume, LeBron probably gets the nod.

It’s also worth mentioning LeBron’s story isn’t over just yet. The Los Angeles Lakers are well equipped to win a second championship in three years this upcoming season. Another title run would certainly boost LeBron’s resume in comparison to Jordan’s.

For now, Lillard is rolling with MJ. He admitted as much on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

It’d be interesting to find out how many current players would pick LeBron James over Michael Jordan. It’d probably just be the younger ones. Veterans like Damian Lillard seem to appreciate Michael Jordan over LeBron.

Some players even prefer the late Kobe Bryant over the former two. While legendary, Kobe’s resume simply doesn’t stack up as well when compared to LeBron’s and Jordan’s.

Another player you could throw into the mix is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He had, arguably, the most dominant go-to scoring move in NBA history. And he used it to score the most points (38,387) in NBA history which still stands at No. 1 all-time.

Lillard is rolling with MJ, though. We don’t blame him. No player in sports history has garnered as much attention – both on and off the court – as he has.