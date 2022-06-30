Danilo Gallinari Reportedly Interested In 3 NBA Teams

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 26: Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round at FTX Arena on April 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Danilo Gallinari will have a new home next season.

The San Antonio Spurs, who acquired Gallinari in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks this week, are reportedly expected to waive Gallinari.

"After officially completing trade with Hawks today, the Spurs are expected to waive F Danilo Gallinari, sources tell ESPN. As a free agent, Gallinari will be able to choose among contenders in both conferences," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

So where will Gallinari now end up? Three teams have emerged.

Gallinari is reportedly interested in signing the mid-level exception with either the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls.

"Will be seeking the mid-level exception with BOS, MIA and CHI among the teams he has interest in, a source close to Gallinari told ESPN," said ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Gallinari will be sought after.

The veteran forward scored 11.7 points and grabbed 4.7 rebounds for the Hawks last season.

It appears the Celtics, Heat and Bulls are among his preferences for a new home next season.