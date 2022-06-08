Dell, Sonya Curry Both Made Allegations In Divorce

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors (not pictured) and Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers (not pictured) attend game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals is set to be played tonight. The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors.

While both of Steph Curry's parents - Dell and Sonya - could be in attendance, they likely won't be sitting together.

Over the years, the parents of the Golden State Warriors star were often spotted sitting together during games. But that is no longer the case, as they are getting divorced.

According to USA TODAY, both Dell and Sonya made allegations of infidelity in their divorce decision.

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: (L-R) Dell and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors sit with his wife Ayesha Curry in the stands during Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

News of Dell and Sonya's divorce broke last year.

Steph is having to share his moments with his parents separately.

“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” Curry said after breaking a 3-point record in an interview with The Ringer. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging."

Perhaps the Curry family will get to celebrate another NBA championship later this month.