Dell, Sonya Curry Both Made Allegations In Divorce
Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals is set to be played tonight. The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors.
While both of Steph Curry's parents - Dell and Sonya - could be in attendance, they likely won't be sitting together.
Over the years, the parents of the Golden State Warriors star were often spotted sitting together during games. But that is no longer the case, as they are getting divorced.
According to USA TODAY, both Dell and Sonya made allegations of infidelity in their divorce decision.
News of Dell and Sonya's divorce broke last year.
Steph is having to share his moments with his parents separately.
“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” Curry said after breaking a 3-point record in an interview with The Ringer. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging."
Perhaps the Curry family will get to celebrate another NBA championship later this month.