DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Makes Decision On NBA Season

With the NBA set to return in late July, the transaction window to add a few replacements or reinforcements is about to open up. It appears there is one former All-Star player that has received interest from several teams.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, one name to watch during the transaction window is former Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins signed with the Lakers during the offseason, but then unfortunately tore his ACL during an offseason workout. Los Angeles then released him during the season to make room for Markieff Morris.

Wojnarowksi isn’t sure that Cousins will rush to sign a deal in large part because it could result in him suffering yet another injury. Over the past few years he has suffered a torn Achilles, ACL and quad.

“He’s been working out in Santa Barbara, rehabbing that knee injury from preseason last year,” Wojnarowski said. “Cousins and his agent are going to be careful about where they might commit. There are teams interested, but they’re going to have to find the right situation for him to come back now.”

According to @wojespn, a name to watch during the NBA's transaction window, that starts at noon today, is DeMarcus Cousins. Where should Boogie sign? pic.twitter.com/ue0d7TDBl6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 23, 2020

It’d certainly be fun to see Cousins compete for a playoff contender this summer, but it sounds like he’ll wait until the 2020-21 season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that teams interested in Cousins have been told he will sit out the remainder of this season and continue to rehab.

Sources: Multiple teams have expressed interest in DeMarcus Cousins but have been told the four-time All-Star will sit out the resumed season and continue rehab for full return in 2020-21. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020

When healthy, Cousins is one of the best centers in the NBA. He can stretch the floor with his improved jumper and can make an impact in the paint.

Hopefully, Cousins can bounce back his latest injury and return to his All-Star form.