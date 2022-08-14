Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear
Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan.
The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days.
But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up...
“He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...” Rodman reportedly said.
Of course, that is pretty controversial.
While LeBron might not be as skilled of a one-on-one scorer as Jordan, he's been pretty unstoppable over the course of his NBA career.