Dennis Rodman’s Daughter, Trinity, Opens Up About Relationship

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has forged a very different path to pro sports stardom from her Hall of Fame father, playing as a professional soccer player. But after a recent game where Dennis Rodman appeared, Trinity opened up about their relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Trinity Rodman called her most recent game for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit “an extremely emotional one” because her father was there. She revealed that it was the first time in years that she’d seen Dennis and hasn’t played a big role in her life.

“This last game was an extremely emotional one,” she wrote. “Yes Dennis rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything. My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication.

“Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does.”

Trinity Rodman is the daughter of Dennis Rodman and Dennis’ third wife, Michelle Moyer. But the couple’s relationship was rocky and Michelle filed for divorce in 2004.

That didn’t stop Trinity from becoming an athlete like her father – even if it was in another sport. She became a soccer prodigy at a young age and went No. 2 overall in the NWSL draft – becoming the youngest player ever drafted in the league.

But it’s clear that Trinity didn’t need Dennis Rodman to carve her own path.

Even so, it’s always heartwarming to see a family get closer – if only for a little bit.