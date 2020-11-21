4-Time All-Star Paul Millsap Makes Free Agency Decision

Earlier this week, the NBA’s free agency period opened up, allowing teams to start working on new deals for players.

Over the past few days, several big names like Gordon Hayward, Montrezl Harrell and Marcus Morris all found new teams. Earlier this afternoon, four-time All-Star Paul Millsap made his decision as well.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Millsap is headed back to Denver. The forward reportedly signed a one-year, $10 million deal to play for the Nuggets next season.

“Free agent Paul Millsap has agreed to a one-year, $10M-plus deal to return to the Denver Nuggets,” Charania reported on Saturday afternoon.

Millsap initially joined the team as a marquee free agent, signing a 3-year, $90 million deal in 2017. Over the past three seasons, he’s been a key figure in helping tutor a young Nuggets team.

During the 2019-20 season, Millsap averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot a career-high 43.5-percent from beyond the arc, though that figure dropped considerably when the playoffs kicked off.

He was a vital piece of the team’s surprising run to the Western Conference Finals last season as well. After forward Jerami Grant decided to leave the Nuggets, it was important for the team to bring Millsap back to fortify the frontcourt.