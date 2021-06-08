The NBA’s 2020-21 MVP race became interesting down the stretch of the regular season. But one player has been atop the leaderboard all year long: Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, Jokic has won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry were the other finalists.

Jokic was unstoppable on the court this season. There was no weakness in his game. And like past MVP winners, he stuffed the stat sheet.

Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game this season. He led the Nuggets to the No. 3 seed in the loaded Western Conference. He did it without star guard Jamal Murray, too, who suffered a season-ending injury in April.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2021

Nikola Jokic is now the lowest draft pick to ever win the MVP award. He was the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry became Jokic’s top challenger to steal away the MVP award this season. He was lights out down the stretch of the regular season, and somehow led the Warriors to the play-in tournament where they eventually lost to both the Lakers and Grizzlies, ending their season in the process.

Jokic and the Nuggets, meanwhile, fell in a 0-1 hole to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their series Monday night. Don’t count out Denver just yet, though.

The Nuggets fell behind 3-1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in last year’s Western Conference semi-finals before they stormed back to win the series.

With Jokic at the helm, the Nuggets are always going to be tough to beat. Per Shams Charania, he’s this year’s MVP.