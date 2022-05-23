Breaking: Tim Connelly Is Leaving The Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 21: A general view of the arena as the New Orleans Pelicans face the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on November 21, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets defeated the Pelicans 117-97. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly set to poach longtime Denver Nuggets executive Tim Connelly.

Connelly has been with the Nuggets since 2013 and has been the team's president since June 15, 2017. He previously worked for the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Hornets.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves ponied up big time to land Connelly. Minnesota is set to hand over a five-year, $40 million contract that includes ownership stake in the franchise.

Connelly replaces Gersson Rosas, who was fired in September, as Minnesota's President of Basketball Operations.

Over the last four years, Connelly helped the Nuggets make four-straight playoff appearances including a run to the Western Conference Finals in 2020.

He inherits a Timberwolves team that made just its second postseason appearance since 2004. Minnesota went 46-36 in the regular season and won a game in the play-in tournament before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Timberwolves will have four selections, including the No. 19 overall pick, in next month's NBA Draft.