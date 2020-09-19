Charles Barkley Has Blunt Response To Denver Nuggets Star

Nuggets’ star Jamal Murray isn’t a fan of the latest round of disrespect from TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew. Charles Barkley is sick of Murray’s complaints.

Just a few days ago, Murray and the Nuggets shocked the NBA world by knocking the Los Angeles Clippers out of the playoffs. Denver was able to stave off Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, all while originally trailing the series three games to one.

Following Denver’s big series win, Murray called out Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and the rest of the “Inside the NBA” crew, among others.

“You got Shaq, you got Charles (Barkley), I think Zach Lowe his name, I don’t even know,” Murray said, via Yahoo Sports. “Stephen A. (Smith), all y’all better start giving this team some (darn) respect.”

Barkley isn’t shy when it comes to being on the receiving end of criticism. But he also isn’t afraid to dish right back. The former NBA great responded to Murray by “guaranteeing” the Lakers would beat the Nuggets in five games.

Chuck has made his WCF "GUARANTEE" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3jv4IxdJCb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 19, 2020

The great Shaquille O’Neal also issued a response to Jamal Murray and the Nuggets on Friday night. Shaq said Murray needs to win a championship to earn Shaq’s respect.

“You want my respect, you want to impress me? Beat the Lakers and win the championship.”@SHAQ has a message for the Nuggets. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pOB56cHkaK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 19, 2020

Both Barkley and O’Neal are right – the Nuggets can talk all they want, but until they win a championship, it’s all for nothing.

Denver fell behind 1-0 after the Lakers’ massive Game 1 victory Friday night. The Nuggets are used to playing from behind. But this Lakers team is the best they’ve faced up to this point. The last thing Denver can afford to do is fall behind 2-0 on Sunday.

Murray and the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.