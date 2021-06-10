Charles Barkley Rips Nuggets’ Performance In Game 2

The Denver Nuggets came out flat against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2, as they were handed a 25-point loss on the road.

Following the Nuggets’ loss to the Suns on Wednesday night, Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on their performance on Inside the NBA on TNT. The Hall of Famer believes Denver packed it in for Game 2, calling out the team’s effort.

“This game reminded me of the Milwaukee Bucks game the other night where they were like ‘we just quit, this game is over, we’re not going to compete’,” Barkley said. “It disappoints me because, man, there’s nothing like the playoffs.”

“In the regular season, when you’re on Game 39 and you’ve played four games in five days [it’s understandable to come out flat]. When you get a day off in between [games], after you get your butt kicked in Game 1, you get MVP the day before, and then you come out and don’t give any effort?”

Chuck goes off on the Nuggets’ effort vs. the Suns in Game 2 👀 Presented by @Kia pic.twitter.com/ZiLffBI1Yv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2021

Barkley wasn’t the only person who called out the Nuggets on Wednesday night. Head coach Michael Malone pointed out that his players were lacking urgency in Game 2.

“We had no juice, no energy, no passion, no fight, no urgency, no grit,” Malone said. “Come up with whatever adjective you want to use, we did not have it. You can’t use ‘Hey, we’re going home for Game 3,’ as something you’re going to rely upon. We have a great crowd, but if we play like this, they’re going to boo us off the court.”

Denver is facing a must-win scenario for Game 3 on Friday night.

We’ll see if Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets show a bit more passion on the court when the series shifts to the Mile High City.